New Year’s Day Christmas Tree Bonfire on Indian Rocks Beach

At 12:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day, an individual celebrated the new year by igniting Christmas trees on Indian Rocks Beach.

City authorities in the Florida beach town expressed their displeasure with the holiday bonfire.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue, and City officials responded to the beach blaze.

Christmas Tree Bonfire

“This action represents a violation of the City of Indian Rocks Beach City Code, and the use of accelerant represents possible violations of state and federal laws,” Indian Rocks Beach officials stated on Jan. 3.

The City regards this illegal act as a serious threat to public safety and the environment.

Government officials are currently reviewing privately owned security camera feeds to identify the people responsible. They encourage the public to provide anonymous information about the incident.

Beach bonfires of old Christmas trees are not uncommon in the U.S. and other countries. In some places allow this action, while other communities do not welcome setting Christmas trees on fire at the beach.

