New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Pinellas

Goodbye 2023! Say hello to 2024 with fireworks in Pinellas County.

Here are three places to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks with friends and family:

NYE on the Pier Ring in the new year with a NYE on the Pier. Watch a magical fireworks show at midnight. Enjoy music from DJs, festive lights, and a giant disco ball. Eat up with food trucks, play games, and toast to the new year with champagne. St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 727-822-7437, nyestpete.com.

Clearwater Beach Fireworks Celebrate New Years with fireworks on the beach. Bring a lawn chair and beach towels as fireworks launch from Sand Key Park. Watch from all along Clearwater Beach or more inland at Coachman Park, 301 Drew St., Clearwater. 11:55 p.m.-12 a.m. 727-562-4800, myclearwater.com.

Treasure Island Fireworks Enjoy fireworks on the beach with friends and family. Ring in the new year watching these dazzling fireworks. Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 11:55 p.m.-12:10 a.m. 727-547-4575, mytreasureisland.org.

New Year’s Eve isn’t all about fireworks, but coming together with friends for one last party of the year. Look at other New Year’s celebrations and events in St. Pete and Gulfport with The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.

