Nia Tomalin Heads to Barnard a Woodson Warrior 

Since 2019, the Woodson Warriors Scholarship program has awarded academic funds and the title of “Woodson Warrior” to 40 young, Black, college-bound students in Pinellas.

This year, Nia Tomalin, daughter of former St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Dr. Kanika Tomalin and Terry Tomalin, the late outdoors editor of the Tampa Bay Times, joined the list of scholars. The St. Pete native will soon trade in her Florida lifestyle to be a pre-law student in New York City.

Barnard College of Columbia University accepted Tomalin, a Canterbury School student, this December. She plans to major in human rights pre-law with a concentration in international human rights.

“I’ve always had this inclination to serve in advocacy for different movements,” Tomalin said. “My dream is to work with the UN [United Nations] and deal with litigation concerning refugees, peace treaties, times of war.”

Kanika told Tomalin about the Woodson Warriors program. The scholarship requires students be Pinellas residents with at least a 3.0 GPA and grants a $5,000 scholarship every year for four years to each recipient. It’s a program by the Dr.Carter G. Woodson Museum, a Black history museum in St. Pete.

“It’s great to see so many years of her hard work pay off,” Kanika said. “She’s ready to soar.”

Nia was 12 when her father Terry died of a heart attack in 2016; her brother Kai was 14.

“He [Terry] would be so proud of both of my children and what they’ve been able to pursue despite the adversity of losing a parent,” Kanika said. “He gave them a lifetime of love.”

Tomalin remembers going with her father on his many adventures, including the now-laughable memory of the two of them flipping a kayak in the Everglades.

“My father fostered my love for the environment and my empathy for nature. He taught me independence and quick thinking. ” Tomalin told The Gabber. “My mother, she’s always been my biggest role model in every way possible.”

Tomalin was also inspired by the application essay prompt: Who is the person most important to you in Black history? She said the prompt inspired her so much that she went “off script.”

“I wrote about Black writers, it’s idiosyncratic, Black writers tell the story of oppression in an empowering way,” Tomalin said. “They’re able to tell the story of what it’s like to be Black in America. ”

Tomalin may have some big shoes to fill, but considering she’s leaving St. Petersburg for New York City as a Woodson Warrior and a future human rights attorney, it’s obvious she’s blazing her own trail.

“I know she’s going to do great things for our community, and the world,” Kanika said of her daughter.

The Pinellas scholarship is partly funded by the efforts of Jane Bunker, a Gulfport artist who auctions lily paintings each year to benefit the program.