Nicole’s High Winds Shut Down Skyway Bridge

High winds from Tropical Storm Nicole have closed the Skyway Bridge Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced the bridge’s closure just before 7 a.m.

Nicole slammed into Florida’s Atlantic coast early Thursday morning. The storm has been moving across the state bringing heavy rain and winds to the Tampa-St. Petersburg area.

“The Skyway Bridge is closed to all traffic due to high winds now at 50 miles per hour. Motorists should seek alternate north/south routes and use caution on all roadways as Tropical Storm Nicole passes through the Tampa Bay area,” FHP said in a statement.

The bridge links Pinellas and Manatee counties via Interstate 275 and U.S. 19.