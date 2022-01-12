Niece Stole $14K; Borrowed $100K More

A Gulfport man reported his niece for stealing $14,000 and borrowing $100,000 more in his name.
Gulfport Police Department

A family visit turned into a financial mess for a Gulfport man, according to police.

On Dec. 29, a Gulfport man on Pelican Bay Plaza called the Gulfport Police to report his niece.

The man told police his niece — who moved from Massachusetts to live with him — allegedly stole $14,000 from his bank account and “opened multiple credit cards that have amassed $100,000 in charges.”

The niece admitted to the allegations and also to pawning some of her uncle’s jewelry. The man did not want her prosecuted.

GPD said someone flew the niece back to Massachusetts, where she would enter a rehabilitation center.

