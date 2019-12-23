Night Bike Ride Celebrates Winter Solstice 

F
or the inaugural Winter Solstice Holiday Night Ride, over a dozen bike riders braved cold rain drizzle to spread holiday spirit on Saturday, December 21 starting at 6 p.m.
One of the participants at the Gay Pride ride earlier in the year, also a first, noted that it occurred on the summer solstice and they suggested they also do one on the winter solstice, said Laura Henderson, organizer. “We thought sure, why not!”
The goal was to celebrate the winter holidays with an evening bike ride, she said.
“We’re not promoting any one particular holiday,” she said. “It’s just a way to come together as a community and celebrate the weirdness of Gulfport.”
Participants in the inaugural Winter Solstice Holiday Night ride decorated their bikes and themselves with items like “deedleeboppers,” which are hat decorations that wiggle, said Laura Henderson, organizer. Pictured from left are Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson, Laura, Rob and Jenny Murphy of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Rachel MacLeod of Gulfport.