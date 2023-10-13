‘Nightsweat’ at freeFall: May the Farce Be With You

Nightsweat at freeFall: World premiere of Tampa Bay playwright Natalie Symons’s latest work

In her playwright’s note for Nightsweat, now receiving its world premiere at freeFall, Natalie Symons says she wrote the first draft “unfiltered and freely, without stopping to consider what the theater gods would say about the finished product.” Though that draft likely went through many changes since then, the play still retains an anything-goes energy, powered by a comedy dream team of a cast.

Matthew McGee, a theater god in his own right, suggested the premise: “‘After a Hollywood Housewife’s recent scandal ignites a flurry of backlash on social media, she and her entourage flee to the countryside to hide from the haters. But things go horribly, comically wrong.’”

And boy, do they.

The Berkshires AirBnB where our heroines hole up is either hosting a murder mystery weekend or harboring an actual serial killer — or both. The daffy resident of the home, Mrs. Bates (Jan Neuberger), has an ominously silent nephew (Joe Ditmyer) who might actually be that killer. (Could the red stains on his coveralls be a tip-off?) The original diamond necklace from Titanic is involved somehow, too, which is problematic because “titanic” is one of the many words that trigger the easily triggered Maude (Heather Baird), assistant to cancelled B-movie queen Britney Cox (Kristin Carbone).

Symons throws out the laugh lines like darts — some topical, some groan-worthy, some redundant, some genuinely funny — figuring, it seems, that if one doesn’t stick, the next one may hit the target.

And the targets are plentiful.

Cancel culture and reality TV: Cox, who’s white, has become a pariah for having dared to play Ursula, the purple trans lesbian octopus, in a Buffalo, NY production of The Little Mermaid. (Too bad, because she’d been making a comeback in the Real Housewives-esque series So You Thought They Were Dead.)

Political uber-correctness: Maude is afflicted with “virtu-itis,” which means she obsessively points out what words can and cannot be said.

Slasher movie tropes: Don’t hide in the shed! Don’t go to the basement! Symons plays with both of these familiar horror-flick scenarios. And the one Black character (Hillary Scales-Lewis, as Britney’s “security detail”) knowingly refuses to risk being the first victim.

Florida politics (even though the play’s set in Massachusetts): There’s a rumor that dismembered body parts are being dropped into a certain governor’s swimming pool, and at one point a character pops out from behind a door and warns, “Don’t Say Gay!”

And theater itself: “Do people still see plays?” asks Mrs. Bates sweetly.

Directed by Eric Davis (who also designed the willfully tacky set and character-driven costumes), the comedy is a playground for actors, who chew up the scenery with gusto. Carbone captures the total self-regard of Britney, and Baird hits the right timorous — but self-righteous — notes as Maude.

As makeup artist Tawny Fitzsimmons, Sara DelBeato is a comic tsunami, stoked at getting a weekend away from “Dick and the three-headed monster” (her husband and triplets) and ready to par-tay.

Neuberger is equal parts wacky and furtive, keeping us guessing as to what exactly she’s up to. Ditmeyer pulls off the difficult double play of seeming both menacing and sympathetic. And Scales-Lewis’s dead-on deadpan nails Dale’s common-sense asides every time.

The plot gets more and more outlandish and hard to follow as it goes along. (Did I mention the evil twin?) But that seems part of the point. It’s billed as a farce, after all, so, as Symons winkingly acknowledges in her stage directions, it has “lots of doors.”

All those exits and entrances and non-stop wisecrackery can get exhausting after a while. But if some of the jokes feel a little tired — like the sure-to-be-dated-soon references to Ozempic and Ellen — some are flat-out inspired, like Tawny’s hilarious description of her husband’s beard, or the Berkshire Strangler’s preference for killing only the “pre-elderly.”

It’s clear the actors are having a blast. If you’re willing to go along for the ride, you will, too.

See Nightsweat at freeFall

Nightsweat, freeFall Theatre Company, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Through Nov. 5: Wed.-Sat., 7 p.m.; Sat.-Sun, 2 p.m. (no shows Oct. 19 & 27). $45-$55; $25, youth. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

