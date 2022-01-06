Despite Vice Mayor April Thanos’ requests to remove “residents only parking signs” on some Gulfport streets, Gulfport City Council opted to table the idea at its Jan. 4 meeting.

Thanos said no parking rules are not regularly enforced and removing the signs will offer more parking for visitors.

“Parking is a problem,” she said.

The proposal would remove some parking signs on 56th, 57th, Clinton and Dupont Streets South. The signs indicate that only Gulfport residents with a parking decal can park on those streets between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The council opted to table the idea to see if they get more feedback from residents — and whether it is a pressing issue.

“No one has come in mad about it either way,” Mayor Sam Henderson said.

Ray worried about having “a backlash after the fact” if the city removed the signs.

The council will also look at how and when it enforces parking rules.

“This is enforced when residents complain,” Vincent said, adding there have been enforcements during special events.

Council may revisit the issue at its February meeting.