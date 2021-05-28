No Pool? No Problem!

by

A pair of feet with red nail polish hanging over the side of a clear blue pool.
Image via pxhere.

Whether you hang in the shallow end or want to get your laps in, there’s a pool spot for everyone. Hours, rules and lessons differ by location, so call or click ahead.  

Open year round with swim lessons 

St. Pete Beach Family Aquatic Center

7701 Boca Ciega Dr. 

spbrec.com/341/aquatics; 727-363-9245

Northwest Pool

2331 60th St. N. 

stpeteparksrec.org/northwestpool; 727-893-7723

North Shore Aquatic Complex

901 North Shore Dr. NE

stpeteparksrec.org/northshoreaquatic; 727-893-7727

Walter Fuller Pool 

7883 26th Ave. N.

stpeteparksrec.org/walterfullerpool; 727-893-7636

Open during summer with swim lessons 

Childs Park Pool 

1227 43rd St. S.

stpeteparksrec.org/childsparkpool; 727-893-7730

Jennie Hall Pool 

1025 26th St. S.

stpeteparksrec.org/jenniehallpool; 727-893-7725

E.H. McLin Pool

602 14th St. S.

stpeteparksrec.org/ehmclinpool; 727-893-7635

Fossil Park Pool 

6739 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N.

stpeteparksrec.org/childsparkpool; 727-893-7440

Lake Vista Pool

1450 60th Ave. S.

stpeteparksrec.org/lakevistapool; 727-893-7745

by Gabrielle Reeder

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: