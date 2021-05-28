No Pool? No Problem!

Whether you hang in the shallow end or want to get your laps in, there’s a pool spot for everyone. Hours, rules and lessons differ by location, so call or click ahead.
Open year round with swim lessons
St. Pete Beach Family Aquatic Center
7701 Boca Ciega Dr.
spbrec.com/341/aquatics; 727-363-9245
Northwest Pool
2331 60th St. N.
stpeteparksrec.org/northwestpool; 727-893-7723
North Shore Aquatic Complex
901 North Shore Dr. NE
stpeteparksrec.org/northshoreaquatic; 727-893-7727
Walter Fuller Pool
7883 26th Ave. N.
stpeteparksrec.org/walterfullerpool; 727-893-7636
Open during summer with swim lessons
Childs Park Pool
1227 43rd St. S.
stpeteparksrec.org/childsparkpool; 727-893-7730
Jennie Hall Pool
1025 26th St. S.
stpeteparksrec.org/jenniehallpool; 727-893-7725
E.H. McLin Pool
602 14th St. S.
stpeteparksrec.org/ehmclinpool; 727-893-7635
Fossil Park Pool
6739 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N.
stpeteparksrec.org/childsparkpool; 727-893-7440
Lake Vista Pool
1450 60th Ave. S.
stpeteparksrec.org/lakevistapool; 727-893-7745