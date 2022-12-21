Nonagenarian Tennis Champ Honored by St. Pete Club

Tennis is a sport that virtually has no age limit. Jim Mackey has proven it.

After picking up a racket at 50 years of age, the St. Petersburg resident was a force in the sport for decades, winning multiple national championships in singles and doubles at an age when some Americans have trouble walking across a tennis court, let alone competing in a match on one.

The 97-year-old, who retired from playing only two years ago, was honored Dec. 6 at the St. Petersburg Tennis Center along with former doubles partner Bob Meyerdierck, who was out of town and unable to attend. The duo won the USTA National Grass Court Championships and the USTA National Clay Court Championships in the men’s 85 division in 2011, finishing that year ranked first in the nation in their age group.

Since his 65th birthday, Mackey has won 13 national championships and finished as runner-up an equal number of times. That’s a total of 26 national finals he has played over the years.

Tennis has changed somewhat since he started playing in the late 1970s, particularly the equipment. “I started with a T-2000,” he said, referring to his first racket. “That’s the one Jimmy Connors used.”

For years Mackey worked out on the courts at Jack Puryear Park on the eastern end of 62nd Ave. N. He also taught lessons there at various times.

One morning at the park he met a man who was watching his daughter hit balls being propelled from a ball machine. The girl loved tennis but did not have the option of a tennis academy or an expensive coach.

The man asked Mackey and his friend Leo Toulon if they would spend some time on the other side of the net returning her shots. The two men volleyed whatever she sent their way.

“She was only 12, 13, 14, somewhere in there,” said Mackey. “Her best shot was her two-handed backhand. She’d knock you down with it, I tell you. She was tough.”

Her name was Danielle Collins, and that two-handed backhand is still her best shot, except she uses it now on the professional tour. After graduating from Northeast High and winning two NCAA singles titles in college, she turned pro and has been ranked as high as seventh in the world, with her biggest achievement to date a runner-up finish at the Australian Open last January.

Macular degeneration finally forced Mackey to hang up his racket for good, but not until the age of 95. He proved definitively that tennis can be enjoyed regardless of age. As he put it: “It’s a lifetime sport.”