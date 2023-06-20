Nonprofit Helps Foster Youth Get Ready for Life

According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, about 20,000 youth in the United States age out of the foster care system every year. Like many 18-to-21-year-olds, they navigate significant transitions in education, employment, and living independently. But unlike many of their peers, they often do so without the educational, financial, or emotional support that comes from a permanent home and family situation. The results can be devastating. Young adults exiting foster care are at risk of homelessness, incarceration, substance abuse, and early childbearing. They often struggle to attain educational outcomes such as a high school diploma, GED, or even access to higher education.

“For many years this was a population that had been forgotten,” says Kathy Mize, CEO of Ready For Life, Inc., a Pinellas-based organization that serves foster youth transitioning into adulthood. She hopes, however, that this is beginning to change.

Identifying the Barriers

Founded in 2009 RFL aims to provide the support, resources, and guidance their clients need to successfully transition to adulthood.

“The only way we could do that,” says Mize, “was to listen to them.” Former foster youth serve on the board and on the staff of the organization, helping to identify barriers this population faces and informing the services and programs Ready for Life offers.

And quite a range of services it is. On any given day, one of the 100-150 youth they actively support may come to RFL’s Largo Skill Center in need of housing, legal assistance, or counseling. They might seek a bus pass, clothes to wear to a job interview, or simply a safe place to shower or do laundry. The space reflects this wrap-around approach with a fully functional kitchen, a pantry and store stocked with food and personal care supplies, lockers for securing important documents, and a mini-clinic with a tele-health services. There are also large, comfortable meeting spaces for classes and gatherings.

“Think of anything you might do for your own adult children,” says Michelle Walag, Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships. “That’s what we are up to on any given day.” She can recall everything from helping clients identify their hurricane evacuation zones and nearest shelters to laying out food for their annual Thanksgiving feast.

Community Support

Another critical component of RFL’s model is community buy-in. The organization receives support from some major players in the Tampa Bay Area: To name one example, BayCare sponsors its onsite clinic. And more than 100 volunteers offer their assistance with things such as keeping the pantry stocked, tutoring, serving on committees, or working at fundraising events. According to its 2021-2022 impact statement, RFL received $41,000 worth of volunteer hours and $112,000 in in-kind donations.

One crucial facet of community support, says Walag, is RFL’s mentoring program. Community members commit to at least one year of working directly with an RFL client, building a consistent, supportive relationship that can sometimes blossom into a lasting friendship. Over the years, RFL has matched about 100 mentors and mentees, Walag reports, and many are still close.

Building Trust

The odds that RFL youth face are daunting. Some clients, says Walag, have lived in as many as 20 different foster placements by the time they age out. And many have survived ACEs – adverse childhood experiences such as abuse, neglect, or witnessing violence within their homes – that can make it challenging to form the kind of relationships on which stable families and steady employment are built.

And yet, many RFL alumni defy these odds. The organization reported in 2022 that 72% of the young adults it served were currently employed. 89% of the young parents it served had custody of their children.

Behind these positive outcomes, says Walag, is both the incredible resilience of her clients and the steady, supportive, often creative process of forming a natural family together — a family these young adults choose, rather than inherit.

How does she know when her clients are ready for life?

“The kids start to learn how to trust again. They start to see the choices they can make.”

Interested in getting involved? Ready for Life will host a Sip & Tour event at the RFL Skill Center in Largo from 5:30 — 7 p.m. on September 28.