Nonprofit Networking at the Be Thankful Lunch

Give thanks this November at Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce’s Be Thankful Lunch. This annual lunch tradition recognizes Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations and educates others on their work.

Attendees will hear from nonprofit members speaking about the organizations over a complimentary lunch.

Be Thankful for all the south Pinellas nonprofits. Read about the different nonprofits in Gulfport.

The Chamber’s press release stated that the participating nonprofits include:

Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center

Bikes For Christ

PARC Center for Disabilities

Positive Impact Worldwide

Sea Turtle Trackers

Tampa Bay Watch

The Salvation Army of Clearwater

REACH Food Program for Kids

Discover how you and your business can connect with these nonprofit organizations at the Be Thankful Lunch.

Register ahead of time. The admission fee is $20 for members, and $25 for non-members. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Lunch begins at noon until 1 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Postcard Inn (6300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach).

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.