North End Tap House Partners with BBQ Buddha

What initially began as pop-up barbecue nights transformed into the ultimate Gulfport collaboration. Chris Sussman, aka The BBQ Buddha, officially partnered with the North End Tap House and Kitchen to provide a “low and slow smoked traditional BBQ.”

Not only is Sussman a professional pitmaster, he’s a musician who performs around St. Petersburg. He met co-owner of the North End Tap House, Kelly Wright, while performing with other musicians. Sussman recalls that he asked Wright about Ta House’s barbecue options. Her answer appalled him.

The restaurant serves one barbecue item: pulled pork.

“I said ‘how are you doing that now?’ and they actually weren’t smoking it, which its makes barbecue, barbecue,” Sussman said. “Cooking it in the oven and adding liquid smoke. So I said ‘well, that’s an easy thing that we could partner with right away where I could be cooking the barbecue for you traditionally. So that’s actually smoked barbecue.'”

The two experimented: Sussman smokes barbecue, then delivers it to the Tap House to serve. The experiment worked and Sussman officially became a part of the Tap House team.

“There’s no real place to serve the need of people wanting American barbecue in this area of St. Pete and for me, I’m really excited to bring a taste of real authentic barbecue to the local community here in Gulfport,” Sussman said.

Sussman mastered the art of grilling, created his recipes, and wrote a book: The Fundamentals of Smoking. He told The Gabber another book will come out on April 28 called The Ultimate Big Green Egg Cookbook.

The North End Tap House will host Sussman’s book release party April 30. Sussman said various “barbecue influencers” from all over the world will attend the release party.

He made it clear he is into what he called “hardcore” barbecue recipes. Sussman would like to see a rib pop-up at North End Tap House.

“The North End Tap House is all about bringing people together, having a great environment, amazing music,” Sussman said. “And I want to up their food so their food is on par with the rest of that experience.”