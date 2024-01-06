North Redington Beach Intruder Shot by Homeowner

A 78-year-old man shot an intruder who was physically “struggling with” his 74-year-old wife after smashing the front window of their North Redington Beach home with a rock.

In response to the wife’s screams for help, the homeowner shot the intruder, as reported by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from PCSO promptly arrived at Gulf Boulevard just after 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 27, in response to reports of a man standing and yelling. A second 911 call at 3:23 a.m. directed them to a nearby residence on Bath Club Boulevard North.

At that location, they found 51-year-old Robert Jackson in the roadway with a single gunshot wound.

According to PCSO investigators, Jackson was the man yelling on Gulf Boulevard and then proceeded to the residence smashing through its front window “using a large rock.”

“Once inside the residence, Jackson encountered 74-year-old Sherry Treadwell and began to struggle with her physically. Sherry’s husband, 76-year-old John Treadwell, heard her scream his name in distress and saw her struggling with Jackson,” PCSO said in a statement on the incident.

Dangerous Circumstances

That’s when the situation escalated.

“Fearing for his and his wife’s safety, John retrieved his firearm and shot Jackson once in the right shoulder. Jackson fled the residence and then attempted to break into another nearby residence unsuccessfully,” the statement continued. “After the failed second burglary attempt, Jackson fled down the street, where he was stopped by responding deputies.”

Burglar Arrested

Jackson had non-life threatening injuries after transported to a nearby hospital. He faces burglary with battery and attempted residential burglary charges.

Currently held at the Pinellas County Jail, Jackson’s bond is set at $160,000.

The North Redington Beach home sits on the Intracoastal Waterway just a few blocks from the Gulf of Mexico.

How We Cover Crime

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change.