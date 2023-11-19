For the week of November 10-16, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

November 10-16 Gulfport Real Estate

5824 24th Ave. S. (Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1956, has 1,388 square feet. It listed for $597,000 and sold for $575,000.

3026 51st St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1948 home has two bedrooms, two baths, and 940 square feet. It listed for $560,000 and sold for $540,000.

5832 27th Ave. S. (Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1951, has 1,028 square feet. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $400,000.

Under $400,000

2960 59th St. S., #215 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1973, has 1,250 square feet. It listed and sold for $325,000.

5213 12th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1959 home has two bedrooms, one bath, and 916 square feet. It listed for $300,000 and sold for $306,500.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

