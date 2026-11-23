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For the week of November 16-23, take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

November 16-23 Gulfport Real Estate

5825 20th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This three-bed, two-bath home, built in 1956, has 1,937 square feet. It listed and sold for $600,000.

5819 27th Ave. S. (Waterfront)

This three-bed, one-bath home, built in 1950, has 1,163 square feet. It listed for $395,000 and sold for $385,000.

6025 Shore Blvd. S., #415 (Town Shores)

This two-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1971, has 1,250 square feet. It listed for $249,000 and sold for $245,000.

6025 Shore Blvd. S., #303 (Town Shores)

This two-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1971, has 1,250 square feet. It listed for $185,000 and sold for $165,000.

3128 59th St. S., #204 (Town Shores)

This two-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,120 square feet. It listed for $125,000 and sold for $119,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales and sales along the beaches.

The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Looking for things to do in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events. Have an event coming up? Give us the details (it’s free!) and we’ll help spread the word!