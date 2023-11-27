For the week of November 17-23, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

November 17-23 Gulfport Real Estate

6245 12th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1924, has 2,806 square feet. It listed for $1,075,000 and sold for $1,030,000.

Under $400,000

715 53rd St. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1956, has 1,537 square feet. It listed for $339,900 and sold for $310,000.

919 Gray St. S. (Stetson)

This 1949 home has two bedrooms, one bath, and 752 square feet. It listed for $265,000 and sold for $221,000.

5840 30th Ave. S., #103 (Town Shores)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1971, has 1,060 square feet. It listed for $249,900 and sold for $238,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

