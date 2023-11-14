For the week of November 3-9, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

November 3-9 Gulfport Real Estate

5757 26th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This four-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1948, has 2,041 square feet. It listed for $850,000 and sold for $875,000.

2832 57th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 2020 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,350 square feet. It listed for $749,900 and sold for $715,000.

6237 8th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1952, has 912 square feet. It listed for $419,000 and sold for $413,000.

Under $400,000

5015 13th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1953, has 1,008 square feet. It listed for $394,900 and sold for $394,000.

4902 31st Ave. S., #101 (Waterfront District)

This 1965 condo has two bedrooms, one and a half baths, and 885 square feet. It listed for $239,000 and sold for $223,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

