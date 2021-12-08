November Damage, Vandalism on Gulfport Beach

There have been four recent vandalism incidents on public property along Gulfport Beach and the waterfront area — and seven since late June. Gulfport Police said the three most recent incidents all occurred along Shore Boulevard South between 54th and 58th Streets South. They all happened on Nov. 30 and include damage to a bike rack near 58th Street, wires pulled from the ground at 55th Street and damages to lights on Williams Pier. Those lights illuminate the U.S. flag.

On Nov 1, police reported electrical wires had been cut near 55th Avenue and Shore Boulevard South. There were also graffiti incidents also along the beach area in June, July and August.

No arrests have been made in any of the vandalism or criminal mischief, according to Gulfport Police.