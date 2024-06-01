Oak at Sarasota’s Urbanite Is Terry Guest’s Best Work (So Far)

It’s Urbanite, so I was prepared for a powerful show.

I wasn’t prepared for something that hit so close to home. Not on a personal level, but on a geographic one. The world premiere of Terry Guest’s latest play, Oak, at Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota, explores a variation of a Roser Park urban legend: the Mini Lights.

In Oak, the characters don’t call them the Mini-Lights; after the show, I asked Guest who, along with director Mikael Burke, attended the Sarasota world premiere, and he said he hadn’t heard specifically about them but instead based his work on an amalgam of folk legends.

The Mini Lights

In 2017, an article in The Weekly Challenger described the Mini Lights thusly:

“The local Mini Lights urban legend of little green creatures snatching and eating children near Booker Creek or Lake Maggiore has been around for decades … Looking back, some adults may think the Mini Lights was just a tool used by parents to make sure they got in the house before dark,” Jabaar Edmond wrote.

He also wrote that “most urban legends are rooted in truth, and this one is no different.”

Or, as Pickle (Trezure B. Coles), the play’s everyman, tells us at the top of the 90-minute show: Just because it’s a legend doesn’t mean it’s not true.

Oak’s story and action are both studies in dichotomy — mother and child, brother and sister, man and beast — and cacophony. We hear the actors the most clearly when they all talk at once, in a rush, and we can’t make out the words but instead innately sense their emotions.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine

The Odella Monster

Who is the Odella monster? At the top of the show, Pickle and Big Man, her little brother (William Rose II) tell the red-eyed monster’s story. A enslaved woman who tried to run to freedom but instead drowned in Odella Creek, punishment for leaving her baby — the product of rape — behind.

As a result, Black children in the town of Oak, Georgia disappear at what should be an alarming rate, taken, many believe, by the Odella monster. Of course, it’s only alarming when a white girl goes missing, an upsetting point subtly made throughout the play. (In 2019, 64,000-plus Black women were still missing in the United States, although, as the NAACP points out, missing white women get the lion’s share of media attention.)

As Big Man “helps” explain the legend, we get enough of the story to understand its folkloric roots — and a taste of the rich sibling relationship between the two. That taste leaves us wanting more. Coles is a force; you can’t look away when Pickle speaks. Thankfully, Rose’s brilliant talent matches her. However, he never upstages her, although Guest allowed Big Man some of the most deliciously delightful lines in the show.

Read More Arts Coverage in The Gabber Newspaper

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.

Welcome to Oak

But Pickle and Big Man aren’t the only residents of Oak we meet. Their mother, Peaches, reminds us these two sweetly bickering children deftly avoiding death are simply that: children. DeAnna Wright masterfully plays Peaches as a fiercely reluctant mama bear. She may resent her life, but never her children. We meet Pickle and Big Man’s cousin, Suga, a luminous study in sweet-faced girlishness Jaeda LaVonne so expertly crafts for this role. They’re all there, in Oak, living next to the shadows of the monster, although, as we learn, the Odella Monster isn’t the only monster, and, for some, the Odella Monster may be the better monster.

Trezure B. Coles cogently paints a resonant picture of Pickle; so much so that the audience cannot look away when she speaks.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine

A Southern Gothic in Sarasota?

Oak’s story and action are both studies in dichotomy — mother and child, brother and sister, man and beast — and cacophony. We hear the actors the most clearly when they all talk at once, in a rush. Though we can’t make out the words, we feel their emotions.

Guest created a riveting piece of horror — let’s go ahead and say yes, the press is right, it’s Southern Gothic but oh, it’s so much more — and director Mikael Burke, along with a richly talented cast and the production team at Urbanite let loose that horror on the audience.

But this is not the Southern Gothic horror of Faulkner’s freeform yet remote The Sound and the Fury or the lighthearted and abjectly terrifying Grady Hendrix’s The Southern Book Club’s Guide To Slaying Vampires. This is a cultural, geographic horror far more terrifying because it’s based on something real.

You’ll have to decide for yourself what that is.

See Oak at Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota

Oak, Urbanite Theatre, 1487 2nd St., Sarasota. Through June 30: Wed.-Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.; and Sat., June 1, 2 p.m. $5-$44. urbanitetheatre.com; 941-321-1397

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.