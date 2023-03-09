This week’s letters to the editor deal with oaks and electric cars.

She Speaks for the Trees

“Trees give peace to the souls of men.” –Nora Wain

“To be without trees, in the most literal way, is to be without our roots.” –Richard Mabey

“Learn character from trees, values from roots and change from leaves.” –Tasneem Hameed

This letter addresses the destruction and demise of Gulfport’s oldest residents, the live oaks. A landmark oak tree on 52nd Street South will soon be gone as the lot goes on the market. This tree is ageless, bending and twisting to the sky for over 150 years. It has witnessed the development and growth of Gulfport. The tree is a reminder of early Gulfport and its contribution to the beauty of the neighborhood, the environment, and enjoyment for the community.

The Oak Tree’s History

At one time, this tree was a stop on the Gulfport City Tour and described as the oldest tree in town. It is believed that the tree dates back prior to the incorporation of Gulfport in 1910, and in fact, may date back to the time of the first settlers in Gulfport in 1878. It is sad that it appears there is no way to preserve this iconic symbol of beautiful Gulfport.

This very special tree was a focal point for children of my generation during the 1950s, ’60s, and beyond. The tree lent itself to children of all ages who wanted to climb, play tag, and just lie in the grass to gaze up through the wondrous branches. This distinctive tree has provided generations of Gulfportians a place for meditation, serenity, picnics, shade, and beauty. Like historical buildings, Gulfport’s historical trees should be preserved. These are trees of unique presence that deserve protection for their contributions to the community, helping to maintain the environment, and for providing a picture of growth and stability for generations. I have watched as tree after tree has been sacrificed in the name of development in Gulfport. Stop destroying our magnificent trees before it is too late. –Susan Duval, Gulfport

Attention Electric Car Drivers

Attention drivers of electric cars (thank you for respecting our environment) and other quietly running vehicles: When driving on streets without sidewalks in Gulfport and approaching people walking, some with pets, on those streets, please be aware that we cannot hear your cars approaching behind us. The same is true when crossing streets. Thank you for your future awareness. –Susan Masztak, Gulfport dog walker

