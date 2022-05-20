O’Bistro Adds Pierogi Bar St Pete to Name, Menu

Fans of O’Bistro can rest easy. Despite rumors of closing, the restaurant at 6661 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg will still serve Mediterranean and American fare, but it’s added Pierogi Bar to the mix.

Pierogi Bar, a Ukrainian restaurant specializing in, well, pierogis is owned by Daryna Voloshyn and is serving up authentic Ukrainian dishes to St. Pete.

“O’Bistro is not closing. However, we are under new ownership and will become a Ukrainian-influenced restaurant,” O’Bistro wrote in a message to The Gabber Newspaper. “Hopefully we will be able to keep some of our house specialities that our amazing regulars have been enjoying for years. But now if you’re looking for pierogis, O’Bistro has you covered!”

The original O’Bistro menu will stay the same for now, but there will be some pierogi-ish additions.

O’Bistro & Pierogi Bar St Pete Hours: Wed-Sun, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.