Ocean Air Market Opens on St. Pete Beach

Before the pandemic, Ester Venouziou, founder of LocalShops1, and the Postcard Inn collaborated to bring a weekly Thursday night market to the courtyard of the St. Pete Beach spot.

After a year of brainstorming how to restore a similar market, organizers have an answer. Starting Sunday, October 24, Postcard Inn and LocalShops1 are partnering to bring a daytime Ocean Air Market to the sands of St. Pete Beach.

“As an establishment, we understand that COVID is still something that is very prominent and it’s something that we want to be aware of,” Allie Singer, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Postcard Inn said. “At the same time we want to come up with a safe and fun solution for our guests to be able to come out and enjoy the beach. By doing this out on the beach we still feel that we can operate this event in a safe manner and just bring some joy into people’s lives.”

The vendor demand for the market was overwhelming. According to Venouziou, 21 slots filled up in 12 hours. In addition to vendors, the market plans to feature live music, drink deals and food specials, with $5 beach parking for guests.

“We figured that might be a better way to attract more people who are already on the beach, and kind of more fun because you’re right there by the bars. People will be drinking and shopping at the same time, so not as separated as we had before,” Venouziou said.

Due to its foundation of sand, the logistical setup is more complicated than a market on pavement, but Venouziou thinks it will provide a unique experience. When asked what environmental measures are being taken to protect the beach, Singer said they don’t anticipate a negative impact. The resort has trash and recycling bins equipped with signs to recycle, and paper straws available for use.

“Everyone’s been kind of pent up with COVID, then the beach suffered red tide, so [this is] just a way to draw in our local community… and give them something fun and exciting to look forward to,” Singer said.

Venouziou, ever the champion of all things local, said, “We hope that people come out and support local. Obviously it’s always important, but this year, more important than ever after what we’ve been going through.”

Find Ocean Air Market on Facebook for updates.

Like this: Like Loading...