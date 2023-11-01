For the week of October 20-26, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

October 20-26 Gulfport Real Estate

5105 24th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This 2019 home has four bedrooms, three baths, and 2,573 square feet. It listed for $975,000 and sold for $920,000.

6219 11th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This four-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1920, has 2,598 square feet. It listed and sold for $850,000.

811 Hull St. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1950, has 1,604 square feet. It listed for $540,000 and sold for $512,000.

2014 59th St. S. (Stetson)

This 1956 home has three bedrooms, two bath, and 1,304 square feet. It listed for $425,000 and sold for $415,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

