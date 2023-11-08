For the week of October 27-November 2, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

October 27-November 2 Gulfport Real Estate

2630 Quincy St. S. (Marina)

This one-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1956, has 696 square feet. It listed for $399,500 and sold for $350,000.

4533 27th Ave. S. (Marina)

This 1950 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,112 square feet. It listed for $398,000 and sold for $378,000.

5325 18th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1948, has 736 square feet. It listed and sold for $375,000.

4342 26th Ave. S. (Marina)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1951, has 854 square feet. It listed for $349,900 and sold for $325,000.

713 60th St. S. (Stetson)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1951, has 719 square feet. It listed for $349,000 and sold for $345,500.

5925 Shore Blvd. S., #102 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,250 square feet. It listed for $295,000 and sold for $290,000.

5955 30th Ave. S., #408 (Town Shores)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1970, has 1,060 square feet. It listed for $275,000 and sold for $260,000.

2900 45th St. S., #27 (Marina)

This 1963 condo has two bedrooms, one bath, and 865 square feet. It listed and sold for $175,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

