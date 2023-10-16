For the week of October 6-12, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

October 6-12 Gulfport Real Estate

5110 Preston Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 2023 home has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and 1,592 square feet. It listed for $557,000 and sold for $540,000.

5619 18th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,513 square feet. It listed and sold for $475,000.

5505 16th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1950 home has four bedrooms, three baths, and 1,816 square feet. It listed and sold for $400,000.

Under $400,000

6060 Shore Blvd. S., #506 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,255 square feet. It listed for $425,000 and sold for $385,000.

1829 58th St. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1955, has 1,456 square feet. It listed for $385,000 and sold for $350,000.

4933 Newton Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1925, has 1,487 square feet. It listed for $379,000 and sold for $340,000.

5214 14th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1957, has 672 square feet. It listed for $313,000 and sold for $303,000.

6100 Gulfport Blvd. S., #307 (Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club)

This two-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 1,069 square feet. It listed for $300,000 and sold for $305,000.

6100 Gulfport Blvd. S., #416 (Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club)

This two-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 914 square feet. It listed and sold for $285,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales and this week’s Gulf beaches home sales.