Off-Central Players’ ‘Constellations’ Explores Love’s Many Paths

Ask yourself this question: “What if there were multiple universes?”

The Off-Central Players’ production of Constellations shows us a possible answer to that question.

Two characters, Roland (Keith Batchelor) and Marianne (Logan Franke), present us with the concept of multiple universes based on the decisions and choices we make, or do not make, as they initially meet at a barbecue hosted by an unseen friend of theirs. They start out as two strangers meeting and discussing the party. Then they begin again, but with a slight change in their interactions. This presents a different “timeline” or “universe” from the initial encounter, resulting in slightly different outcomes. These results follow a more romantic path for the two of them. Then the characters go back and restart the scene. This time, the encounter ends more sexually. But that’s not the end of the story.

One Story, Many Paths

Through this one-act play, this story repeats, starting from a different point on the “path” but with different decisions made or omitted. After their first sexual, or non-sexual, encounter, they either fall in love, or break up. Then starting again, they either move in together, or don’t. Then they either get married or don’t.

Both actors brilliantly portray this concept of multiple paths, flawlessly repeating previous portrayals with just slight adjustments in their decisions and attitudes toward each other. Once the audience gets used to the telling and retelling, the story becomes easier and easier to follow.

No Guaranteed Picket Fence

But don’t expect a Pollyanna resolution to the path we’re presented with. The paths of the characters don’t necessarily lead to family, kids, and the house with the white picket fence; although a different path might have led there. Marianne faces a medical condition that will end their current path. She and Roland must make decisions that reach into the heart and make the audience yearn for a happy ending.

But that’s not how the multiverse works. Or does it? What if an event changed just a little? Would their reactions be significantly different? Would there be a picket fence in their future? You’ll have to go and see which path this play takes you on.

This play is incredibly moving with moments of brilliant humor and drama. Director Travis Ray selected two wonderful actors who bring the characters to life and draw the audience into moments of intimacy, tenderness, anger, love, and respect. It’s definitely worth the trip.