The Off-Central Players’ production of Destroying David by Jason Williams is a one-woman show. Debbie Yones stars as a tour guide at the Galleria dell’Accademia in Florence, Italy. On the night I attended, the cast had 16 people, and it will change from night to night. That’s right: it’s an audience participation show. But don’t worry, you won’t need to memorize many lines. You’ll just need to laugh a lot, cry a little, and do what the tour guide tells you to do.

From the start, the show drops the “fourth wall.” You’re on a VIP tour of the museum, and you’ve stopped at Michelangelo’s most famous sculpture, or at least a representation of it. Your tour guide hands three note cards to audience members and asks them to read the cards aloud in their best character voices. The cards seem innocuous at first, but later they reveal poignant details of the tour guide’s life.

A Masterpiece With a Flaw

This tour is really about art, life, and death. Your tour guide starts by describing some of the subtler aspects of this fabulous sculpture, including how it became Michelangelo’s most famous statue. She also points out that it isn’t as perfect as you might think. It has a serious flaw in its right ankle, which will eventually cause the statue to fall and shatter into a million pieces of marble and dust. This is the whole theme of the play: destruction is what gives art and life their value. As your tour guide asks you, “If you know something will last forever, what value do you place on it?”

More Than an Art Lesson

But this show isn’t just an art lesson, although it is an excellent one. It also reaches into the life of the tour guide, whose own experiences show exactly what the destruction of art and life really means. She challenges you to consider the valuable things in your life: family, wealth, health, and friendships. She shows you that they matter because you could lose any of them at a moment’s notice.

Because the show makes you part of the tour, it immediately draws you into the tour guide’s life, and it’s an amazing place to be. Yones is absolutely fantastic as this complicated, flawed character. She draws you in with her humor and touches you with her sadness. You’ll laugh out loud at some of her antics and cry at some of her tragedies. This hour-and-15-minute show will stir you, and you’ll leave knowing you have witnessed some magnificent theater.

One-person shows can be dry and dull, and they can lack a clear purpose. That isn’t the case with Destroying David. Williams’ writing is spectacular. Yones’ performance will carry you from where you were when you walked into the theater to a different place, one where you appreciate your own life, and the art within it, a little more.

See Destroying David

Studio Grand Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Through Nov. 22. Thurs.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 5 p.m.; and Sun., 3 p.m. theoffcentral.com, 727-202-7019.

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