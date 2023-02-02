The Gulfport Police Department recently temporarily benched its police boat as it navigates staffing shortages.

GPD said in its weekly community report on Jan. 13 that the boat had not been deployed that week.

“The vessel was not on the water this week, as certified officers have been working overtime to cover patrol shifts due to staffing vacancies,” the department said.

The previous week, GPD’s boat was dispatched to assist with a “sunken vessel call.”

Gulfport Police Chief Robert Vincent insisted the boat and marine patrols are not in dry dock – but acknowledged local law enforcement is playing musical chairs with resources as it tries to fill several vacant positions.

“The boat has not been sidelined. The amount of patrol time varies each week depending on availability of trained personnel,” Vincent told The Gabber. GPD said in its Jan. 20 blotter report that the police boat was on the water for seven hours the previous week.

Vincent said they currently have seven openings for officer positions and, like police departments across the state and country, face challenges with the recruitment and retention.

“We currently have 26 of 33 sworn positions filled, and we have one officer who will be leaving on Jan. 20,” Vincent told The Gabber. “Obviously, this creates scheduling challenges, and almost everyone has been working overtime just to ensure that we have enough officers on hand to be able to respond to calls. This is the reason, for example, that we had to cancel the public safety night that we typically do in October. We just don’t have the people available to do much else right now besides answer calls.”

Gulfport police say that retention and recruitment of patrol officers and other frontline workers is a nation-wide issue.

There are myriad causes for the shortages, officials say, including anti-law-enforcement protests, greater external scrutiny of police conduct, and calls for budget cuts, combined with an aging workforce, and all the ramifications of the pandemic.

The Fraternal Order of Police reported as of September 2022 there had been 1,013 police deaths attributed to COVID-19 — including 82 in Florida and 63 in Georgia.

“During 2020-2021, resignations among police officers nationwide increased by 18% when compared to previous years. During the same period, retirements among officers increased by nearly 50%, while new officers hired decreased by 5%,” according to a report last year from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill School of Government.

Vanita Gupta, associate attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice, said at a U.S. Conference of Mayors forum in Washington on Jan. 19 that officer staffing is part of a broader set of problems facing the future of law enforcement, including community engagement and inclusion and worries about officer safety.

“This is truly a crisis,” Gupta said of labor shortages and adjacent issues.

In Gulfport, Vincent said the local department also faces challenges.

“Turnover recently has been a significant issue for us. In the past 24 months, we have hired eight police officers, and we have had 14 resign,” Vincent said. “The majority of those who left have indicated that they are able to earn higher pay at neighboring agencies and that they are allowed to take their patrol cars home into surrounding counties where housing is less expensive.”

Gulfport PD’s starting pay is just under $62,580, however that includes a $9,694 signing bonus split between the city ($3,000) and state of Florida ($6,694) as part of a recruitment push launched by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year. The starting base salary for Gulfport officers is $54,316.84.

Starting salary for the Tampa Police Department is $65,977; starting pay for the St. Petersburg Police Department is $62,067; and in Clearwater, it’s $59,411 per year.

The SPPD also has plenty of officer openings.

“We are authorized to have 602 sworn officers, but at this time we have 565,” said SPPD spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.

Vincent said his department is moving forward with filling its vacant positions — but that takes time.

“We have four applicants in the final stages of screening, and once they are brought on board, it will take 16 weeks minimum to get them sufficiently trained to patrol on their own. If nobody else resigns in the meantime, that should put us in a good position to resume routine marine patrols,” the chief said.

Vincent said GPD currently has five officers certified to operate the police boat that patrols Boca Ciega Bay. One of the recent departures impacting GPD’s marine patrol was the resignation of Jonathan Ross, who had been with the department since 2014. Ross was part of GPD’s marine patrol but resigned last year after filing a federal American with Disabilities Act lawsuit against the agency in November 2020.