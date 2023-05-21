According to Gulfport, the O’Maddy’s crowds, free parking, and loud motorcycles are all worth noting this week.

“It’s a nighttime beach birthday celebration.” —Frank Blue builder of a lit-up runway of colored lights for his friend

“Wait, what, free parking? I thought that was only in Monopoly.” —Scott Potter, a Pennsylvania resident amazed at Gulfport’s little blessings

“When you get old, you only regret the things you didn’t do. So go get out there!“ —Nancy McDonald, aka the author’s mom

“Look at it. O’Maddys will be able to fill a third story after they build a second.” —Kelly Hogue, looking at a completely packed bar 10:30 on a Thursday

“I already am.” —Nandra Ross’ response to, “Don’t you want be famous?”

“I always think ‘Geesh, doesn’t the driver want that thing quieted down more than me? He’s sitting on it’.” —Randy Thomas’ response to hearing a loud motorcycle go down Beach Boulevard

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

