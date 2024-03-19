O’Maddy’s St. Patrick’s Day Street Party

Gulfport loves to party, no matter the holiday. St. Patrick’s Day is a whole occasion when you’re at O’Maddy’s on the corner of Shore Boulevard. Every year, O’Maddy’s hosts a St. Paddy’s Day Waterfront Street Party with live music, an abundance of beers and drinks, and celebratory merch.

This daylong-celebration started at 10 a.m., but real ones know the party always starts when O’Maddy’s opens for the day. The Gulfport restaurant served green beer and Irish specials, including corned beef and cabbage.

A lot of people enjoyed the live entertainment all day long. People dressed in their best green apparel, leprechaun costumes, and beaded, shamrock necklaces. Under a large tent, tables with chairs and a small, elevated stage covered the street between O’Maddy’s and Williams Pier.

O’Maddy’s St. Patrick’s Day

This year, the Seminole band HorsesWild played their set list of rock and country music first. They played original and cover songs. Later in the day, Pete & Dean Trio performed covers of classic rock, country, and pop songs on the St. Paddy’s Day street stage.

Finally, The Horny Toads, a Tampa Bay band, finished the street concert with upbeat rock and funk covers. Dedicated partiers boogied to songs like “Kiss” by Prince and “Fight For Your Right” by Beastie Boys.

O’Maddy’s had multiple pop-up bars in the street for quick, grab-and-go drinks. An O’Maddy’s merchandise booth had buckets of shirts with its logo and a St. Patrick’s Day 2024 graphic. O’Maddy’s propped a giant blow-up leprechaun, multiple blow-up rainbows with shamrocks saying “Happy St. Patrick’s Day”, and themed photo stand-ins around the venue.

St. Patrick’s Day in Gulfport

Other Gulfport establishments also held holiday parties. Hurricane Eddies had a live entertainment lineup with performers such as Down N Dirty Rocks and The Fulcos. The North End Taphouse had a special St. Patrick’s Day menu with Irish stew, Scotch eggs, bread pudding and colcannon, and mashed potatoes with green onions and bacon. Of course, the Taphouse served green beer and live music, too.

