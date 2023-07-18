Have you ever attempted to break a world record? All in one hour, this Eckerd College student broke three Guinness World Records for juggling.

Meet Aidan Webster, a junior at the college. He learned how to juggle at 8 years old.

“My story really stems from using YouTube as my coach to learn skills and advance,” Webster said. “After 12 years of juggling, I wanted to have someway to express the hours of practice I’ve put into the art to people who ask about this hobby.”

On July 14, Webster successfully attempted juggling world records for one-handed juggling while dead hanging, most consecutive backflips while juggling in one minute, and the longest duration of juggling three flaming torches.

Webster’s friends, colleagues, and complete strangers who heard of his attempts (some only an hour beforehand) showed up in support. The record attempts only count if there are two or more witnesses present, as well as two time trackers for evidence.

Juggling With Strength and Flexibility

First, he attempted the dead hang record in the college’s gym, then went to the Eckerd’s south beach to complete the backflips while juggling.

“Throwing with my right hand and for some reason I have to catch with my left after or it doesn’t count, which is a bit annoying,” Webster explained to the crowd.

According to Webster, the previous juggling world record holder performed eight backflips while juggling. Webster had no problem achieving 11 backflips in one minute.

“Since I do a lot of weight training and was a gymnast growing up, the dead hang juggling record and backflip juggling record were easier for me to acquire than it would be for most jugglers,” he said.

Juggling Fire

Although he has a long history of juggling, he only learned how to juggle torches about three years ago.

“I’m very controlled with this, the odds of me setting something on fire is extremely small,” Webster said before his official attempt at juggling flaming torches.

Surrounded by yellow caution tape and attentive supporters, Webster began juggling fire. His face looked hypnotized as his hands swiftly threw torches up in the air.

The previous record for juggling fire torches lasted 3 minutes, 55 seconds. Webster juggled until one torch blew out from the wind. Time was on his side: He achieved 5 minutes, 2 seconds.

“The fire record was last documented by Guinness 10 years ago, so I decided to put some good hard practice into that one to break the 10-year stagnation,” Webster said.

After winning his last world record attempt of the hour, everyone cheered and high-fived Webster on his new accomplishments.

“I was super-excited to have so many people show up or get pulled into the madness, and that support is one of the reasons I was able to get my head in the game and beat all three records first try,” Webster said.