The ladies need to watch out for this little guy – he is quite the charmer. Slick loves to play and will always join in on a game of “chase the toy”! He is an 11-week-old domestic shorthair; $40 adoption fee.

Prior to adoption, all animals are neutered/spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and dewormed.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S., 727-328-7738, Petpalanimalshelter.com.