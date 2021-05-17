One Dead, Four Injured in Hit-and-Run on St. Pete Beach 

Hiep Huynh, 70, was fatally struck while passing through a Gulf Boulevard crosswalk on St. Pete Beach in a hit-and-run on Thursday, May 13, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Four other family members, all over the age of 50, suffered minor injuries, police said.

“Deputies say Huynh sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” reads a PCSO report.

According to the report, Huynh and his family were on the east side of the road and began walking to the west side when a red Nissan Juke exited the public beach parking lot and turned northbound on Gulf Boulevard.

The car struck all five pedestrians.

Thuong Phan, 77, and Hai Pho, 76, were immediately transported to a local hospital; Anh Martin, 51, and Tuy Vinh Huynh, 67, were treated at the scene.

Police urge anyone in the area to be on the lookup for a newer model red Nissan Juke with alloy rims. Anyone with information on the vehicle should contact Corporal Jon Dobson at 727-580-4505 or by email at jdobsonjr@pcsonet.com.

