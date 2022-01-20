One Dead in St. Petersburg Car Crash

A 52-year-old man died in an early evening St. Petersburg car crash on Jan. 18.

Vito Mckie, 52, was driving his 1980 Pontiac on 34th Street North near 13th Avenue North at approximately 6:40 p.m, according to St. Petersburg police.

A 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup truck made a u-turn as Mckie “was going through the light and the vehicles crashed,” according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

First responders pronounced Mckie dead at the scene. A passenger in the truck, a woman in her 60s, suffered minor juries, according SPPD.

Police said the driver of the truck is cooperating with the fatal accident investigation.