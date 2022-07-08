One Dead, Three Badly Hurt When Truck Hits Tree in St. Pete

Police car on the street at night
A person was killed in a late night crash on June 6.
Adobe Stock

St. Petersburg police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck that crashed head-on into a tree late in the evening on June 6.

One person was killed and three others in the truck were seriously injured with “life-threatening injuries,” according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The crash occurred just before midnight July 6 at Central Avenue and 54th Street. The crash temporarily shutdown Central Avenue.

Police identified William Harris, 52, as the deceased passenger in the Pinellas County crash.

by Mike Sunnucks

