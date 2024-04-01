‘One Last Breath’ Is a Summer Read with Soul

Have you ever contemplated the turquoise depths of a Florida spring and wondered what’s down there? The free-diving characters in Ginny Myers Sain’s One Last Breath (G.P. Putnam’s Sons, 2024) ask themselves the same thing. And the answer makes for a page-turning paranormal thriller.

Siren Song

The story is set in Mount Orange. This small Florida town has two big attractions: scenic Hidden Glen Springs, and a grisly unsolved double murder that took place at the springs twenty years ago. Among the ghoulish true crime tourists and the far out freedivers lives Tru, a young woman haunted by recurring dreams of Bailey and Celeste, the two murdered women. As she puzzles over their fate, she also worries about her own. Will she follow her boyfriend to FSU and settle down in Mount Orange – just as everyone expects her to? Will her broken family ever recover from the death of her older sister?

Then she meets Rio, a gorgeous diver who swims like a mermaid and talks like honey. Rio shares Tru’s mysterious visions of Bailey and Celeste. The two embark on a risky quest to finally crack the cold case, following their intuition into the depths of the spring. Will they find the truth hidden there, or just a dangerous siren song? Can they solve the mystery before the killer returns to claim two more young lives?

Diving Into the Wreck

Beyond its spine-tingling plot and captivating characters, One Last Breath is a paean to Florida’s extraordinary freshwater springs. It captures both the beauty of these natural wonders and the fascinating ways that Floridians experience them. Tru, Rio, and their friends are freedivers who plumb the deep wells of springs without breathing apparatuses. They crave the peaceful blue world found below and the rush of pushing just a little deeper with each dive. Like the diving experience itself, Sain’s storytelling elevates every sense: expect goosebumps when the elusive killer returns and fever flush as Tru discovers her feelings for Rio.

But diving also works as a powerful metaphor for how our minds process trauma. As Tru and Rio return time and again to the scene of the crime, each brings her own grief — over siblings lost, families fallen apart — and each seeks catharsis. Like Adrienne Rich diving into the wreck, they long to understand “the damage that was done/and the treasures that prevail.” And while the paranormal elements of the story — ghosts, deja vu, and reincarnation, to name a few — make for a wonderfully chilling tale, they also say a lot about how our damaged spirits can recover and become whole again.

You’re Never Too Old

One Last Breath is intended for young adult audiences, but I, firmly ensconced in life’s middle age, couldn’t put it down. There are definitely lessons about resilience and self-determination for younger readers there. But the book is ultimately an evocative and sensitive portrait of a young woman navigating a killer time in the human lifespan — teenager-dom. It’s just that, in this case, the killer is actually real.

Grab a copy, take it to your favorite swimming hole, and let this compelling tale pull you in.

Arts All Around!

