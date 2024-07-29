“Ongoing Misbehavior” at July 23 St. Pete Beach Commission

An important part of a City’s public meeting process is the ability to hear from residents. At the July 23 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting, this became apparent. The meeting opened with a public comment from Tom Quinn about an issue he sees in his community. He described what he called “ongoing misbehavior” happening along the beach near the Postcard Inn.

“Activity on the beach on July 4 was truly disgusting. That’s the only word that I could possibly use to describe the activity of young and old, Black and white, you name it. They were out there,” Quinn said. “The behavior in question is well beyond boorish. Well beyond being rude; well beyond people being loutish.”

Quinn spoke about people using the sea oats he said he planted as a bathroom, and others jumping the fence of his condominium complex to use the pool and other facilities.

“If St. Pete Beach wants a reputation for anything goes, it’s well on its way to achieving that. I think that’s very unfortunate. In this case, social media is not our friend,” Quinn said.

Mayor Adrian Petrila responded by acknowledging Quinn’s claims, and speaking about how the City received emails and videos regarding the issues. He talked about an upcoming meeting with the City Manager and other similarly affected parties.

