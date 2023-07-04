Why do people visit and move to Florida? What about you? Why do you live here? Do we live here because of the access to waters such as our Boca Ciega Bay, Tampa Bay, the Gulf of Mexico, and the many lakes, rivers, springs, and wetlands? After all, we love to swim, fish, kayak, boat, or walk along the beaches.

Or did we move here because of all the nice, thick green lawns? That’s a silly question, right? Well, the Florida legislature and Governor DeSantis would rather have green lawns than clean and healthy waters. And they also want to help fertilizer industry profits grow lush and green. To accomplish that, DeSantis recently signed a moratorium on fertilizer bans.

Many counties and cities have enacted summertime fertilizer bans to help keep their waters clear. During the summer rainy season, fertilizer runs off into waterways. The nutrients then pollute the waters by feeding red tide and algae which deplete oxygen, block sunlight, and can cause fish kills. We know all too well how red tide causes fish kills and the terrible stench that comes. The new law will prevent a county or city from enacting a new fertilizer ban or changing a current ban. The state-enacted moratorium on local fertilizer bans is only the most recent gutting of local water quality controls.

What is a lot clearer than Tampa Bay water is that the Florida state government is beholden to short-term profit-making and completely unconcerned about consequences. However, anyone who uses or lives near Florida waters will feel the effects as nutrients feed algae blooms and cause fish kills.

We, the people of Florida, need an override on state government to stop the legislature and governor from their destructive ways. We need a constitutional amendment that guarantees that clean and healthy waters are a fundamental human right. Furthermore, we need the right to take action against state government if it fails to protect our waters and health. We need the Clean and Healthy Waters amendment in our Florida Constitution. Despite this recent setback, there is good news. We can put the Clean and Healthy Waters amendment in our Florida Constitution. But, to do that, we first need the proposed amendment placed on the 2024 ballot. And for that to happen, we need at least 900,000 petitions signed by November 2023.

To find out more about this amendment, please visit floridarighttocleanwater.org. You can download the petition and mail it to your Supervisor of Elections. Please act soon!

Lenny Guckenheimer became a volunteer for floridarighttocleanwaters.org after seeing the state pass laws that blocked efforts to keep Florida waters clean. Lenny’s lived on the Gulf Coast for more than 20 years.