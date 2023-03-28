Most have probably heard this definition of a boat: a hole in the water you throw money into. With some experience I can attest to the accuracy of that statement. A boat owner spends tens or hundreds of thousands to buy an ever-depreciating asset. They fork out an eye-popping amount to maintain it, and then must insure it and park it. This is before fuel and other costs associated with using it.

A Gulfport resident with a small boat has a few choices for storage, while those affluent enough to own larger vessels generally leave these in the water year-round. When available, slips at the Gulfport Municipal Marina run around $300-$400 per month or more. But if you don’t have that kind of play money, there is just no place to discover the joys of sailing in Gulfport. No place for the curious to explore the bay and ocean right off our shore. For them, our “Gateway to the Gulf” is an empty marketing slogan.

Well, that’s not quite true…not yet anyway. There is a place where skilled volunteers teach beginners to sail and even provide the boats. After a thorough training for a modest fee, you can use those boats any time. They offer you mentorship and will invite you to come along on coastal cruises and learn to race. You just show up and pay membership dues of $65 per month.

That place is the Boca Ciega Yacht Club (BCYC). If there is a more cost-effective path to becoming a sailor, I have no idea what is.

Formed in 1965, BCYC is one of the older institutions in Gulfport

Enthusiastic club members contributed 100% of the funding, plus volunteer labor, to create the South Basin of the marina (and 100% of slip rental revenue now goes to the city).

And the club does more, like offering sail instruction to the kids of Gulfport every year for free. Or putting on the BCYC Lighted Boat Parade for 37 years, raising funds to support the Gulfport Police Department’s Operation Santa. It provides vital support to the Sea Scouts and its successful Ship 915. But all this is at risk of going away. BCYC rents its space from the city. You might think they would be thrilled to have a nonprofit, staffed by volunteers, improving lives and providing a real “Gateway to the Gulf.” You might think the city would be grateful for the tens of thousands of dollars it has taken from slips in the South Basin, built by the club. Is there a higher or better use for this little spit of land? A use that doesn’t just serve the well-heeled, as the Gulfport Municipal Marina does?

Take a step back, hear the facts

Instead of working with the club to support these benefits or even build on them, persons at the city are, for reasons known only to them, attempting to drive the club out after 57 years by offering unworkable lease terms and seeking a ‘my way or the highway’ vote on that lease from city council. I urge council to scrap the insulting current proposal, take a step back, hear the facts, and take a new, positive approach to the discussion.

If the conversation has grown difficult for both parties, they should nominate new representation to come in with a problem-solving attitude. And certainly, if someone at the city believes the club is not a valuable community resource, they should openly state their case.

Jonathan Micocci is a realtor and an occasional contributor to The Gabber. He is currently a member of BCYC and rents a slip at the Gulfport Municipal Marina. His opinions are his own, not those of The Gabber, BCYC, or any group or organization.