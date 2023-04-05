Op-Ed: Leadership in an Evolving Gulfport

During the recent municipal elections campaign, it appeared some candidates were not fully aware of the responsibilities and functions of either the councilmembers or city staff. This is unfortunate, because these important public service jobs, while often challenging and thankless, are essential to the effective operation, safety, and governance of the city. A growing, changing city like Gulfport deserves informed, responsive, and collaborative leadership.

Elections provide opportunities for residents to learn about the possibilities and direction that incumbents and their challengers envision and pledge to work toward. Three forums and press coverage gave residents opportunities to hear candidates express their platforms, make their cases, and demonstrate their willingness and ability to serve. Knowing about and voting for candidates is every eligible citizen’s opportunity. It’s an opportunity to select leaders who direct city staff and create policies that affect all our lives. Yet, only 25.4% of registered Gulfport voters chose to vote! (Compared to 45.5% in St Pete Beach and Redington Shores.)

Leading an Evolving Gulfport

Leading in the 21st century isn’t easy. We are at a critical juncture as we emerge from a pandemic and face looming environmental, social, and political challenges. It is also a time of exciting innovations in all sectors of life. These times call for courageous and wise leadership, supported by collective, grassroots efforts. Anyone inclined to invest the time, energy and financial resources, as well as endure the public scrutiny to run for office, deserves consideration and respect. Let’s support those willing and equipped to step into leadership roles.

A recurring theme stated by some candidates, as well as residents? The wish for more transparency and better communication from government to residents. It appears many people aren’t aware of the numerous sources of information available for understanding and using city and community resources. Here are a few opportunities to learn more about what makes Gulfport work…and how you can have a voice in its future.

At the March 21 City Council meeting, representatives from all city departments made presentations outlining their activities and accomplishments. These reports include important information and updates about infrastructure projects, staffing, and facilities usage. Cumulatively, the concise reports paint a holistic picture of the city’s services and amenities. You can watch city council meetings in real-time at city hall and online. You can also access the archives on the city website. City councilmembers also post reports and hold periodic town hall meetings to provide updates and solicit feedback.

An Evolving Gulfport: Help Shape the Future of Gulfport?

At the third (and final) Gulfport on the Edge community conversation, 2030: Envisioning Possible Futures, you can join others who live, work, and play here to explore and illustrate possibilities for Gulfport through stories and images. These shared visions will inspire and energize grassroots projects to help build a resilient, vibrant community as we enter the new realities of our time. Meet your neighbors, learn about Gulfport business, community, and service groups, and find folks who share your interests and concerns. April 10, from 6-9 p.m. at the Casino. Register to attend.

Ingrid Bredenberg, M.A. is a strategic leadership coach. She works with leadership teams in business, government and purpose-driven organizations.

