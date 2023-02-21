Much is said about what makes Gulfport special. We refer to the art, the music; diversity and tolerance for human variation. Perhaps a spontaneous spirit. “Quirky” and “weird” in shorthand.

However defined, many of us agree that this special character exists and seek to preserve it. Let me put forth a theory: This vibe thrives in a free-spirited social, political, and regulatory climate and gets choked off in a conformist environment.

Using a very broad brush here, it’s fair to say that every community, balances “freedom” with “conformity”; the rights of the individual to do as they please vs. the rights of the community to have order. Both are essential. Conformity….that instinct to walk in step with our sisters and brothers, might be humanity’s defining trick. With it, we teamed up to survive our formative millennia in a dangerous world. We created civilizations and keep the trains running on time. We would be, literally, nowhere if we couldn’t surrender our individuality and form into tribes.

Conformity Doesn’t Make Gulfport Special

But conformity doesn’t foster imagination and creativity. Whoever conceived of the Great Pyramid of Giza, the world’s tallest structure for 4000 years, did not walk in easy lockstep with their neighbor, but envisioned a world others could not see, one with a structure reaching seemingly to the heavens. This was independent thinking, unconstrained by the status quo.

Similarly, all artists are “independents” rather than “conformists” because they envision what is not there and bring it into being for the rest of us to respond to. However it came about, Gulfport is and should remain a safe place for these independents and their fellow-travelers.

For that to happen, conformity must be kept on a leash. The teeter totter of our civic and regulatory life needs a small but deliberate tilt in favor of freedom, understanding that freedom is messier than conformity and always comes with a price.

Tolerance Makes Gulfport Special

Which brings up the elephant in the room: “tolerance.” Mostly we think we have it but it’s all fun and games until we have to tolerate something we don’t actually like, or that (get ready for it) might affect our property value. Another story now, right?

But we can often overcome our intolerant urges with simple self-talk, starting with an ego check (could it be that I’m actually not the center of the universe?). How seriously does this actually affect me?

Or we can take pleasure in another’s exercise of freedom. It’s our freedom, too!

And civil discussion can work wonders. Before calling in a code enforcement airstrike on our neighbor, we can talk with them, listen to them. See with their eyes. We can seek compromise.

Lastly, Florida is just full of high-conformity communities. Some are right here in Gulfport. Lovely places. Before you make it your life’s work to bend this rare and precious haven for independents to your ways, consider “voting with your feet” and giving your home over to someone who will gladly pay the price for the freedoms found here.

Gulfport City Council has changes to its RV ordinance on the Feb. 21 agenda.

Jonathan Micocci is a Gulfport resident, Realtor and occasional contributor to The Gabber.