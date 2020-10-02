Operation Santa Gives Help, Needs Donations

Four police officers in uniform stand in front of a car; one is wearing a Santa hat.
Gulfport Police Officers, including Chief Vincent in Santa hat, during one of the department’s Operation Santa outreach programs. Photo courtesy of the Gulfport Police Department.

Gulfport kids could use a little cheer. And it’s not too early for Santa to check his list, and check it twice, for the Gulfport Police Department‘s “Operation Santa.”  If you are a Gulfport resident and could use a little help, the Gulfport Police Department is now accepting applications for Christmas assistance through December 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday at 2401 53rd Street S., Gulfport.

Each family’s head of household must bring photo identification, proof of Gulfport residence as well as the name(s) and age(s) of child(ren) living in the home. Operation Santa will collect Christmas gifts for children ages 0 to 10 years. There will be no home deliveries and you must pick up your gifts at the police department from December 20 to 21, by appointment only, so it’s important that you get in touch soon. For more information on Operation Santa, please call at 727-893-1097 and leave a message.

Ready to help?

For 29 years, Gulfport Police Department employees have sponsored a program called “Operation Santa,” which provides donated toys for needy children who live in Gulfport. Donations are needed now in the form of monetary gifts, new unwrapped toys, and gift cards.  It’s been a particularly challenging year for some families and your thoughtfulness will make their holiday. Any help that you can provide would be greatly appreciated. Call 727-893-1097 and leave a message.

