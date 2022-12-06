On Nov. 14, the Gulfport Casino was buzzing with conversations about Gulfport, its current strengths and problems, as well as future threats, uncertainties, and opportunities that can impact our city. The event, Gulfport on the Edge – Finding Common Ground, was the first of three “community conversations” that are “town halls with a twist” sponsored by Ward I Councilmember April Thanos, produced by a team of two dozen volunteers, and supported by Gulfport city services.

The purpose of this event was to crowdsource information and perspectives from people who live, work, and play in Gulfport. Using the World Café methodology that encourages deep listening, creative and collaborative thinking, the 100 participants gathered at tables with facilitators who kept the conversations focused on the relevant topics.

As the groups reported the results, it was evident that there is a lot of common ground among people’s priorities, concerns, and aspirations for Gulfport. This event wasn’t intended to solve the problems, but rather to identify key assets and issues, celebrate what’s working, and build connections among people to work together for a resilient future.

Future events will focus on the “Trends and Forces Impacting our Region,” January 30, and “2030, Envisioning a Vibrant Future,” April 10, 2023. The format of each of these events will be highly interactive while focusing on different topics and levels of perspective. They will also be able to accommodate more people, but please register to help the production team prepare.

The information will be compiled, curated, and made available to community and civic groups as well as individuals through a variety of channels. For more information about these events contact athanos@mygulfport.us.

–Submitted by Ingrid Bredenberg