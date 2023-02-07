A question was posed to the candidates at a recent GMC City Council candidate forum: Are you in favor of term limits? Seems a good question. One candidate was in favor and the rest were not.

Personally, I see a good case for both sides. Something like this:

Arguments for term limits in elections include the idea that it can help prevent political dynasties and career politicians, promote fresh ideas and new leadership, increase competition and diversity in government, and limit the potential for corruption or abuse of power.

Arguments against term limits in elections include the idea that it can limit the experience and expertise of elected officials, prevent leaders from staying in office, and limit the ability of voters to choose the candidate they believe will best represent them.

All good points, I think. But they are not my points or even my words. They are the product of artificial intelligence, generated after I put the question to ChatGPT, the open source AI tool that the general public can access for free (for now, anyway).

We’re probably overdue for a true “gee whiz” tech bump and this may actually be that next big thing. Certainly, it’s a game changer for anyone who needs smart-sounding words right now. Imagine journalists on deadline, Realtors reaching for a peppy listing description, or students with a paper due who didn’t…you know…study. It’s like those early household appliances that would “free you from drudgery and give you time for the fun things in life!”

But this isn’t the encyclopedia, Wikipedia, or even Google. We’re not looking up facts so much as…thoughts. The drudgery we will be freed from appears to that of “thinking.” What I could find in one quick test looks like a machine processing information and arriving at conclusions. It’s a simple step for the machine to act on those conclusions and then, really, what are we needed for?

…it will be Max Profit who will make the real decisions and the rest of us will adapt…

ChatGPT isn’t quite all that in current form. I actually deleted a sentence from the response that didn’t fit, though it is otherwise word for word. And notice that it used the singular “it” to reference “term limits.” They are a singular concept, after all. How many of us would have considered that?

I imagine the phone is ringing nonstop down at the unemployed philosophers union hall, and we’ll be having a robust discussion about the rightful role of AI in the years ahead, etc., but if the past is predictive, it will be Max Profit making the real decisions and the rest of us will adapt as well as we can.

Just as engineers know that the most flawed part of an aircraft is likely to be the pilot, will it soon become obvious that the truly flawed part of the human race is the human? And now there’s a solution for that.

Jonathan Micocci is a Gulfport resident, realtor, and occasional contributor to The Gabber.