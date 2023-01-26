Orchids Bloom in the Land of Flowers

They started off as decorations.

When Michael Polen began working at Art Stone Co., the concrete statuary shop his family founded in 1959, he decided to spruce up some of the items on the lot with a few plants. The pretty orchids he and his wife Paula picked up on their regular trips to Keys seemed like just the thing.

“I thought it would get people interested in the fountains,” he recalls with a laugh. “But all they wanted was the orchids!”

That was 1982. Today, you can still wander past mermaids, gnomes, and other fantastical creatures cast in stone, but if you keep going toward the back of the lot, you’ll find a living, breathing marvel: a veritable jungle of orchids.

Cyrtopodium. Maxillaria. Phalaenopsis. With names as varied and as mesmerizing as their bold shapes and colors, orchids represent one of the largest plant families in the world. Endlessly adaptive, diverse species grow in trees, on cliff faces, among prairie grasses, or nestled into fungi communities of the forest floor.

With our humid subtropical climate, Florida is particularly rich in orchids – and orchid growers. Bill Nunez, a longtime leader of the Florida West Coast Orchid Society (FWCOS), can remember hunting for orchids as a young man in DeSoto County.

“I was working on a cattle ranch. But on my days off, I would go into the cypress heads to see native orchids blooming. It felt like going back 500 years. Everything was untouched.”

With a collection of nearly 1000 plants, Nunez’s favorite is Encyclia tampensis (Florida Butterfly orchid), a star-shaped bloom with delicate, rusty petals and a blush of purple, first noted in the authoritative orchid registry of London’s Kew Gardens in 1830.

“Everyone should have it!” says Nunez, who propagates the Florida native for local nature preserves, including Clam Bayou.

Once the province of daring adventurers and elite collectors, orchid keeping has become far more common in recent decades. The FWCOS now boasts about 150 members, many of them younger folks drawn to the incredible variety and character of the plants. As Nunez explains, new propagation methods such as meristem cloning allow growers to produce far more plants, driving down prices and easing the pressure on wild populations, which continue to face threats from overharvesting.

Even at big box stores, you can find what he calls “speed orchids” ­– mostly Phalaenopsis and Dendrobium that bloom quickly and easily. But if you want something a little more intriguing, he advises, consider stopping in at the FWCOS annual show on January 28 and 29 at the Seminole Recreation Center. There you’ll find stunning displays of good-quality orchids and knowledgeable growers to consult – growers like Michel Polen, who eventually shifted Art Stone toward selling statuary and orchids.

In the early Florida spring, row on row of blossoms dance and dazzle in his shop like a floral kaleidoscope. Strolling past fiery Cattleyas and leopard-spotted Oncidiums, and the Epidendrum that recently won him an American Orchid Society award, he pauses by a moon-colored Brassavola with long, trailing petals. Known affectionately as “lady of the night,” this orchid reserves its sweet fragrance for the night, when it can best attract moths. It’s one of dozens of highly specialized strategies orchids use to attract pollinators.

“These plants think,” says Polen, with admiration. “They adapt just like people.”

And what fascinating people they are.

West Coast Orchid Show, Seminole Rec Center, 9100 113th St. N., Seminole. Jan 28 & 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5. fwcos.org