Organizations Team up to Bring Food to Local Kids

Left, Tim Delaney of Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger helps load boxes of food supplies with Joe Camera, a bus driver for Pinellas County Schools. Camera and other drivers are donating their time to feed kids and families who do not have transportation to school lunch sites or who fall into the high risk CDC category because of illness. Food for needy children is loaded onto school buses at the Catherine Hickman Center in Gulfport on Mondays. The food is delivered to area families with children who would normally receive free meals at school. The program began Monday, March 23, and will last through the school closures in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties. If you are interested in assisting, donating, or are in need of help, please visit networktoendhunger.org or call 813-344-5837. Photo by June Johns.