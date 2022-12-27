You’ve heard of think local, and even shop local. But what about read local? There’s at least one bold bunch of bibliophiles here in Gulfport that attempts to do exactly that: The Gabber Book Club, co-sponsored by The Gabber and Tombolo Books, meets once a month to discuss books set in Florida and / or written by Florida authors. As we turn the page on 2022, a few favorites from the past year’s reading chart a course for adventures in the local literary landscape:

The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton. This richly textured “rockumentary-style” novel recounts the rise and fall of an extraordinary interracial rock’n’roll duo amid the conflicted politics of the 1970s. This multi-voiced, compelling narrative is layered with oral histories, reportage, and other “sources” – all the products of Walton’s wildly inventive imagination (and her training in journalism at Florida A&M University).

The Coffee Lover’s Mystery series by Tara Lush. This cozy mystery series set in a quirky coastal village delightfully reminiscent of Gulfport features a plucky coffee shop owner who solves murders while brewing up the finest caffeination in town. Lush, who also write romances under the name Tamara Lush, joined the club’s January meeting to discuss the art of the cozy (a kinder, gentler form of crime fiction), the brozy (same as a cozy, but pitched toward the fellas), and the emerging world of microfiction.

Battle for the Big Top: P. T. Barnum, James Bailey, John Ringling and the Death-Defying Saga of the American Circus by Les Standiford. A Florida Book Award-winning treatment of – you guessed it – the circus. In Standiford’s capable hands, the outlandish lives of circus promoters and performers float and fly like a continuous trapeze act (the group was especially moved by his treatment of elephant stars, such as the famous Jumbo). This may be particularly interesting reading now, in light of Ringling Brothers’ plans to reopen, after a long hiatus, in September 2023 – this time, sans elephants.

Among the Beautiful Beasts by Lori McMullen. This crowd favorite delves into the early life of Florida icon Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the journalist-turned-conservationist who successfully campaigned for the creation of Everglades National Park in 1947 and never stopped fighting for Florida’s environment until her death in 1998. This bio-fic novel explores Douglas’s flight from a stifling early marriage – where her nascent creativity and independent streak were not welcome – to the brave new world of turn-of-the-century Miami.

Matrix by Lauren Groff. OK, definitely not a Florida book! But a nevertheless stunning read by a well-loved Florida author, who breathes rich life into a narrow sliver of historical evidence on the life of twelfth century poet known only as Marie de France. Against a decidedly foreboding background (“the book just made me really nervous,” noted one book clubber), Groff conjures a world that feels lifted right out of a medieval tapestry, complete with saints having visions, nuns toting swords, and a giant labyrinth. Weird but worth it!

Want to join us on our next Florida literary adventure? On tap for 2023 we have The Magic Kingdom by Russell Banks (January), The Dinosaur Artist: Obsession, Betrayal, and the Quest for the Earth’s Ultimate Trophy by Paige Williams (February), and The Electric Woman: A Memoir in Death-Defying Acts by Tessa Fontaine (March). We meet the second Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. for dinner and discussion – all are welcome! Find us on Facebook (The Gabber Book Club) or on the Events page at Tombolo Books, or email amanda@gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.