Our Stories 2020: Caron Schwartz

by

In December, we asked people to share personal stories of their experience in 2020. Here’s what they had to say:

A close up headshot of a woman with short hair
Photo courtesy of Caron Schwartz.

2020 Style
By Caron Schwartz

I’ve inherited some pretty good genes. Like my dad, I have barely a wrinkle and nails my sisters envy. And some less-desirable traits: I have my mother’s hair. Thin, fine,and not much of it. I’ve tried styles ranging from hippie long to Dorothy Hamill wedge, from bob to Bob Ross perm. Each required a lot of product and resulted in a lot of bad hair days.

And now, like her, I’m losing what little I have as errant hair sprouts in places I dare not mention. 

When I first arrived in Florida my hair suddenly curled. It was July, and I guess going from the Colorado sauna to the Florida steam room was an existential shock. For months I let my frizz flag fly and enjoyed my hair’s new talent. Alas, before long it relaxed, and I roamed between hairdressers until someone razored my meager mane into a Jamie Lee Curtis pixie. Hallelujah!

And then, coronavirus. 

Pixies don’t require daily maintenance, but they need frequent shearing. As COVID-generated, no-salon weeks went by, my hair deteriorated. “Don’t worry about it,” my reflection in the mirror said. “Where ya goin’ anyway?” 

Desperate times call for desperate measures. I dug out the clippers (previously used to clean up the exes, who’ve always had nicer locks than me). What’s the worst that can happen, I thought. It will grow back. Besides, on Zoom everybody looks a little disheveled.

My stomach quivered as the first few clumps hit the floor. But as more and more strands fell away I had an epiphany: This is the look I’ve been searching for! So simple, so tidy!

It didn’t take long for me to trade in the bulky, wired, 20-year-old clippers for a lightweight rechargeable version. Even with COVID restrictions lifted, I may never go to a salon again. I love the way the stubble feels. I love how the tiny bristles sparkle. I even love the buzzing on my head.

I know this love affair won’t last forever. Like my 88-year-old mother, I’ll probably succumb to a wig when there’s more skin than hair on my head. But I have to say thank you, 2020, for helping me discover my style.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!