Scary season is upon us, and Gulfport’s ready for it.

The City of Gulfport has begun its yearly quest to make Gulfport as orange, haunted, and boo-ti-ful as possible.

Both residents and business owners can go all-out for the City’s halloween decorations contest, sponsored by the Gulfport Recreation Center. Homes and business owners with an eye towards dreadfully ghoulish decor have until noon on Monday, Oct. 24 to get their ghosts and spiders and mummies and whatever else ready. At 6:30 p.m. that same day, Gulfport employees will haunt the streets to judge each applicant’s handiwork.

The annual contest has two categories: residential and commercial. Each home needs a separate application, but commercial contestants can submit either a lone business or professional location.

Think you have what it takes to win? Pick up an application at the Gulfport Recreation Center or Gulfport City Hall. The City will announce the winners at its Nov. 1 Gulfport Council meeting. Both winners will get bragging rights about their ghastly victory – and a plaque.

Questions? Call the City of Gulfport at 727-893-1068